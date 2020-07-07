China, India reach positive consensus on easing border situation

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Special Representative on the China-India Boundary Question, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening with Indian Special Representative, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during which the two sides reached positive consensus on easing their border situation.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties, Wang said that bilateral relations have experienced ups and downs and today's development situation has not come easily.

For the incident that occurred not long ago at the Galwan Valley in the western section of the China-India boundary, the merits of what happened are very clear, Wang said, adding that China will continue to firmly defend its territorial sovereignty and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Wang stressed that achieving development and rejuvenation is the top priority for both China and India, and the two sides share long-term, common strategic interests in this general direction.

He urged the two sides to adhere to the strategic judgement that China and India pose no threat to each other and are each other's development opportunities, attach great importance to the current complex situation facing bilateral relations, and work together to overcome and reverse it as soon as possible.

Wang also expressed his hope that the Indian side will meet China halfway, guide public opinions in the right direction, safeguard and promote normal exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, avoid the moves that will expand and complicate disputes, and jointly safeguard the overall situation of China-India relations.

The two sides exchanged frank and in-depth views on easing their border situation and reached positive consensus.

Firstly, both sides agreed to abide by the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries. Both believed that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the long-term development of bilateral relations, and agreed that the boundary question should be placed in an appropriate position in bilateral relations so as to avoid an escalation from differences to disputes.

Secondly, the two sides reiterated their adherence to a series of treaties and agreements signed by the two countries on border issues and making joint efforts to ease the situation in the border areas.

Thirdly, the two sides agreed to strengthen communication through the mechanism of the special representatives' meeting, hold meetings of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on the China-India border affairs regularly without interruption, continuously fine-tune and strengthen the building of confidence measures in the border areas, and avoid the recurrence of incidents affecting the peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Fourthly, the two sides welcomed the progress made in the recent military and diplomatic meetings between the two countries, agreed to continue maintaining dialogue and consultation, and stressed that the consensus reached at the commander-level talks between the border troops of the two countries should be implemented as soon as possible, and that the two sides should complete the disengagement process of their frontline troops expeditiously.