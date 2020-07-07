China calls for dialogue, consultation to resolve differences on implementation of JCPOA

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China hopes all parties concerned can resolve differences on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) through dialogue and consultation within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when commenting on a letter sent by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy David Borelli, in which he announced the decision to launch a dispute settlement mechanism in accordance with the JCPOA in response to the failures of France, Germany and the UK to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA.

Noting the JCPOA is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution, Zhao said it is an important pillar for the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East, and an important part of the international order based on international law.

The U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and its maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause for the tension in the current Iranian nuclear situation, Zhao said.

"China hopes that all parties concerned can adopt an overall and long-term perspective, make efforts to meet each other halfway, resolve differences on the implementation of the JCPOA through dialogue and consultation within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission, restore the balance of rights and obligations under the JCPOA, and do their best to safeguard and implement the JCPOA," Zhao said.

He added that China will maintain close communication with relevant parties, facilitate peace, promote talks and continue working for the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.