China, Arab countries agree to enhance cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi co-chair the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum via video link, July 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China and Arab countries on Monday agreed to jointly fight COVID-19, deepen cooperation in various fields, and embrace new prospects in building a China-Arab community with a shared future.

The agreements were reached during the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, via video-link. Foreign ministers and ministerial officials from all Arab League (AL) member states attended the meeting, along with AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

Commending China-Arab relations since the last meeting, Wang said the China-Arab community with a shared future is developing, and the two sides should grasp the trend of promoting bilateral relations with more urgent historical consciousness.

During the meeting, Wang called on the two sides to strengthen unity and coordination to fight COVID-19.

China is willing to continue to work with Arab countries to offer more anti-epidemic supplies, share experiences, and send medical teams, hold China-Arab health-cooperation forums as soon as possible, work on vaccine research and development, and also support the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Wang. He called on the two sides to oppose politicizing and labeling practices regarding COVID-19, and oppose racial prejudice and ideological bias.

Wang called on the two sides to firmly support each other, and to safeguard fairness and justice. China firmly supports Arab countries in safeguarding their political security and social stability, and in choosing a path of independent development, he added.

China will continue to resolutely stand with the Palestinian people and Arab people, said Wang, hailing Arab countries' support of China's legitimate propositions on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan, and other domestic affairs.

On multilateralism and global governance, Wang called on the two sides to unequivocally support a UN-centered multilateral system and the international order based on international laws, and resolutely reject any unilateralism and power politics.

China and Arab countries can open up fast channels for necessary personnel exchanges, and deepen industrial and supply chain cooperation, Wang said. He urged both sides to push the Belt and Road construction forward in the direction of high quality, sustainable development, and improving people's livelihood.

The state councilor also called on the relevant sides to push forward political dialogue to promote security in the Middle East.

Twenty-one ministers attending the meeting along with the AL Secretary-General spoke highly of mutual trust and support between the two sides. They commended China's important achievements in fighting COVID-19.

They agreed to work with China to implement a plan outlining China-Arab relations in the next two years, accelerate Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, tourism, and culture to achieve common development.

Noting that both sides uphold the basic norms of international relations, such as multilateralism and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, they said the Arab countries firmly support China in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also firmly uphold the one-China principle, support China's legitimate position and propositions regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang affairs, and oppose interference in China's domestic affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides released a joint declaration on fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, the Amman declaration, and an action plan for the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum 2020-2022.