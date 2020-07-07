Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Nigeria to continue to promote good relationship with China: minister

(Xinhua)    09:23, July 07, 2020

LAGOS, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Nigerian government on Monday pledged to continue to ensure the sustainability of the already well-built relationship with China.

Zubairu Dada, Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks when he received the outgoing Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian in his office in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The Nigerian minister, who congratulated the outgoing envoy for a successful tour of duty in Nigeria, described the over three year's stay of the diplomat in the country as very fruitful ones.

He said the dedication and commitment of Zhou throughout his stay in Nigeria had led to the tremendous improvement of the relationship between Nigeria and China.

He pledged to continue to promote the good relationship between the two countries.

