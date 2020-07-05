China attaches importance to Jordan's unique role in int'l, regional affairs: FM

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to the China-Jordan strategic partnership and the unique role that Jordan plays in international and regional affairs, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday in a phone conversation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Abdullah II of Jordan have established a profound friendship and been leading the continuous development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

China is willing to boost the cooperation with Jordan on jointly building the Belt and Road, and supports competent Chinese enterprises in investing and doing business in Jordan, he said.

China is also willing to strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Jordan to consolidate the public foundation of the two countries' relations, Wang said.

During the joint combat against COVID-19, Wang said, China and Jordan have been helping and supporting each other, and China will do all it can to continue providing assistance to and sharing experience in fighting the epidemic with Jordan without reservation.

Wang voiced his belief that cooperation between China and Jordan in various fields will usher in faster development after the pandemic.

China firmly supports Jordan's efforts in maintaining state stability and national dignity, firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their lawful national rights, and stands firmly with the Arabian brothers, he said.

China appreciates the firm support provided by the Jordanian side on issues concerning China's core interests, especially the support for China's principled stand and legitimate rights and interests on such internal affairs as those of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, Wang said.

When it comes to the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum that he and Safadi are to co-chair on Monday, Wang said that China highly appreciates Jordan's extensive coordination work as co-chair of the forum, and looks forward to working with the Arabian side to send a positive signal of fighting COVID-19 with solidarity amid the uncertain international situation, enhance their political mutual trust, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future facing a new era, and lift the China-Arab strategic partnership to a new level.

For his part, Safadi said that the Jordan-China strategic partnership, based on mutual respect, is not only in the interests of the two peoples, but also conducive to regional peace and stability.

Expressing gratitude to China for providing anti-epidemic assistance, Safadi said the Jordanian side is willing to sign cooperation documents on the Belt and Road with the Chinese side at an early date to deliver more solid outcomes in various fields, including trade, investment, science and technology, and tourism.

Noting that both Jordan and China advocate that the principle of non-interference in internal affairs should be maintained and the basic norms of international relations should be defended, Safadi said that the Jordanian side appreciates China's fair stance on the Palestinian issue, and stands ready to work with China to ensure positive results of the upcoming ministerial meeting, and to promote greater development of the China-Arab relations and cooperation.