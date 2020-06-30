Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
China donates medical equipment to Thailand to stem COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:00, June 30, 2020

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (3rd R), Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (2nd R) and Yang Xin (3rd L), charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Thailand, attend a donation handover ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, June 29, 2020. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday expressed his gratitude via the Thai media for China's donation of a batch of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday expressed his gratitude via the Thai media for China's donation of a batch of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, acting on behalf of China, donated 1.3 million surgical face masks, 70,000 N95 face masks, 150,000 COVID-19 test kits and 70,000 PPE suits to Thailand.

Prayut also extended his condolences to the Chinese Embassy in regards to the recent floods in China and expressed his confidence that the Chinese government will handle the crisis efficiently.

After receiving the medical equipment from the Chinese Embassy, Prayut said the long-standing relationship with China will continue in all aspects including social, cultural and economic ties.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

