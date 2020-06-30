China-UAE joint projects achieve progress amid COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China-United Arab Emirates (UAE) joint projects have resumed and achieved progress despite challenges facing the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic and dropping oil prices.

Shanghai Electric announced last week that it has completed the Molten Salt Receiver (MSR) tower top receiver, the tallest such structure in the world, in a record 240 days.

It is part of Dubai's DEWA IV phase 700MW Concentrating Solar Power and 250MW Photovoltaic Hybrid Project, which is currently the world's largest photothermal and photovoltaic integrated power plant project.

"This has been a very challenging project, especially with the important extra tasks related to keeping people healthy and safe," said Abdulhameed Al Muhaidib, project executive managing director.

Shanghai Electric, which is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for Noor Energy 1, the project owner, has supplied personal protective equipment to all workers and implemented procedures for virus prevention and control.

The MSR is about 40 meters high and is mounted on top of the heat tower body, which is about 222 meters high. When completed, it will provide green energy for 320,000 households, reducing carbon emissions by 1.6 million tons per year.

"The successful intake of the MSR has enabled Shanghai Electric to accumulate valuable experience and laid a solid foundation in the field of concentrating solar power," Liu Minghua, executive deputy general manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Co.,Ltd, said.

On May 18, the Unit 1 of Dubai Hassyan 4×600MW clean coal power plant project contracted by Harbin Electric International Company Limited (HEI) connected to the grid for power generation, which marked a significant progress in the construction of the first clean power plant in the Middle East.

Duan Tengfei, project manager of the plant, said HEI has successfully achieved synchronization at one attempt in Dubai, adding that the parameters of various systems of the unit were normal, and the equipment was running smoothly with excellent quality.

As a key project, which will play an important role in supporting the UAE Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Hassyan project is the first investment project by the Silk Road Fund in the Middle East, and will also be the first clean coal power plant in the region when it is completed.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) also announced recently the completion of Dubai Hills infrastructure upgrade project with a contract value of 1.53 billion yuan (220 million U.S. dollars).

The project includes road upgrades and the construction of surrounding municipal pipeline networks.

Cheng Qianli, director of the project, said "although we met some challenges in the construction, such as tight schedule, complicated structure of pipelines and others, we've completed the project on contract schedule."

Ashraf Amin, representative of the project's owner Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, hailed the high quality and efficiency of CSCEC in undertaking this important project.

This has enhanced the confidence of both sides in maintaining a long-term cooperative relationship, he said.