TAIYUAN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite into the planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 11:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration.

Friday's launch was the 337th by the Long March rocket series.