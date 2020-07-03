SW China municipality introduces AI-techs into urban management

CHONGQING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has introduced a series of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into urban management, according to Thursday's Science and Technology Daily.

These AI-techs were tailored to meet the urban needs of the mountainous big city, which is a national-level pilot city of China's new generation of AI-tech development, said the report.

The series of 10 AI-techs focus on empowering Chongqing city to be "smart" in fields of city management, security systems, public legal services, parks, environmental protection, modern logistics and intelligent manufacturing.

Moreover, these AI-techs are also applied in upgrading people's lifestyles including travel, health care, working environment and automatic drive.

These AI technologies were introduced by Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau as a move to facilitate the municipality's innovation-oriented AI-tech development and better serve people's life.