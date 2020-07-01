Liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR supports national security law in HKSAR

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Tuesday voiced firm support for the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR.

The office said in a statement it will fully support the HKSAR government and the central government's office for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR on the work related to the implementation of the law.

The law was adopted Tuesday at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, and listed in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law for its promulgation and implementation in the HKSAR.

The promulgation and implementation of this important law at a time of the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is an event worth celebrating for all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, the statement stressed, saying it will ensure the lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Hong Kong and the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."

The law plugs the legal and institutional loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, the statement noted.

According to the law, the central and HKSAR governments will both establish institutions to jointly form the enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, said the statement.

The liaison office will firmly support the HKSAR government in performing its constitutional duties and primary responsibility on safeguarding national security, as well as other related institutions in fulfilling their legal duties to prevent, stop and punish the acts of an extremely small number of criminals who endanger national security, thereby protecting the lawful rights and freedoms of the vast majority of citizens in the region.

The central authorities have carefully assessed and fully prepared for possible contingencies while implementing the law, the statement stressed.

"No one shall ever underestimate the firm determination of the central authorities to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, or underestimate the binding restrictions of the law and the capability of related institutions of the central authorities and the HKSAR to seriously and strictly implement the law," said the statement.

The implementation of the law will definitely help Hong Kong end chaos and start afresh, the statement noted.