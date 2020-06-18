Draft law on safeguarding national security in HKSAR submitted to China's top legislature

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People's Republic of China was submitted to the country's top legislature for deliberation Thursday.

The draft law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) by the Council of Chairpersons, according to the spokesperson's office of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

The draft law is an important legislative item to implement the spirit and requirements of the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the HKSAR to Safeguard National Security, according to the spokesperson's office.

The decision was adopted at the third session of the 13th NPC in May.

An official from the Legislative Affairs Commission on Thursday made an introduction of the draft to the NPC Standing Committee session.

The draft makes explicit stipulations on what constitutes four categories of criminal acts and their corresponding criminal responsibilities. These include acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security -- which occur in the HKSAR and must be prevented, stopped and punished.