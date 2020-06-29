Officials praise national security legislation for HKSAR, eyeing bigger development opportunities

HONG KONG, June 28 (Xinhua) -- National security legislation for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is a best decision, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Matthew Cheung said on Sunday.

In an online article, Cheung said for the past year, violence has brought trauma to Hong Kong, as some radicals, by advocating "Hong Kong independence" and "self-determination," openly challenged the central and SAR governments as well as the bottom line of "one country, two systems" principle.

Further more, Cheung said, the shortcomings of the HKSAR's legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security had also made Hong Kong a loophole of national security.

National security legislation for the HKSAR will ensure the effective implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and put Hong Kong back on track for the future, Cheung said.

He pointed out that national security legislation aims to prevent and punish an extremely small minority of criminals who pose threat to national security, while the safety and basic rights of the vast majority of law-abiding Hong Kong residents will be protected.

As an international business hub, Hong Kong must maintain social and political stability. National security legislation, in this regard, will strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness as international financial hub and commercial center, making the place safer and more stable, Cheung said.

He also urged the young generation to cherish the future and not to be led astray.

The HKSAR, like some of its young residents, also needs to be back on the right track, backed by the motherland, to see the long-term stability and prosperity, Cheung said.

Also on Sunday, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said in an online article that after the enactment of the national security law, Hong Kong will restore social and political stability and embrace more development opportunities.

On the so-called "sanctions" on Hong Kong, threatened by the United States, Chan said the HKSAR government had panned out responding plans based on overall assessment.

Seeing national security as a real and urgent issue, Chan said the HKSAR government, on this issue, bears the responsibility and obligation to be well prepared and to tackle all difficulties.

Chan said that the majority of Hong Kong's financial sector sees the necessity of national security legislation for the HKSAR, believing that the relevant law will help Hong Kong restore order and social stability, and thus will benefit business, investment and people's livelihood.