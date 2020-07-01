National security law for HKSAR starts new chapter in "one country, two systems": Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Tuesday the passage of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR and its promulgation has started a new chapter in the enduring success of "one country, two systems."

The unanimous passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after deliberation by the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, and the promulgation and implementation of the law in the HKSAR after being listed in Annex III of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, mark a significant step, a positive development and a joyous event in the practice of "one country, two systems", the commissioner's office said in a statement.

The commissioner's office welcomes it and pledges full support, said the statement released late Tuesday.