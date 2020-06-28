HONG KONG, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The spokesperson of the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday firmly opposed the U.S. announcement of visa restrictions on Chinese officials, urging the U.S. side to stop interfering with Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, are rock-firm in safeguarding national security, urging the United States to immediately correct mistakes.

The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. accusation that the central government of China has undermined the high degree of autonomy of the HKSAR is completely groundless.

"No one is more earnest and determined than the Chinese government to fully and faithfully implement 'one country, two systems,' and no one cares more than the Chinese government about Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and its people's well-being," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the national security legislation for the HKSAR is a major measure to reaffirm commitment to and improve the "one country, two systems" policy and a fundamental step to end the chaos in Hong Kong and preserve its peace and stability, adding that nearly 3 million Hong Kong residents have signed a petition endorsing the legislation, and over 1.28 million signed an ongoing online petition opposing the interference by the United States and other external forces.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Chinese government is rock-firm in advancing the national security legislation for the HKSAR, in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing "one country, two systems," and in opposing any external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson reiterated that China firmly opposes the U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs under the pretext of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. The instrument is essentially about China's resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. Hong Kong already returned to its motherland on July 1, 1997, and foreign countries, the United States and Britain included, have no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right to supervise Hong Kong, China.

The spokesperson urged the United States to bear in mind that Hong Kong is part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs.

"The U.S. side should immediately stop interfering with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole in any possible way. Otherwise, it will be firmly hit back by the Chinese side."