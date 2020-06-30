Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:49, June 30, 2020

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,918, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the 11 imported cases, four were reported in Guangdong Province, three in Shanghai, another three in Sichuan Province and one in Gansu Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,830 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 88 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

