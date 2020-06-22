Chinese mainland reports 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of whom 11 were domestically transmitted and seven were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, nine cases were reported in Beijing and two in neighboring Hebei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,396, including 349 patients who were still being treated, with 12 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,413 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,876 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,787 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 89 remained hospitalized, including one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said two new suspected cases were reported in Beijing Sunday and there were currently 15 suspected cases.

According to the commission, 7,236 close contacts were still under medical observation after 144 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, seven new asymptomatic cases, including one from abroad, were reported on the mainland. One asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of three asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 114 asymptomatic cases, including 56 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,131 confirmed cases including five deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 446 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,078 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 434 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.