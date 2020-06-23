Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,885, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the nine imported cases, seven were reported in Gansu Province, one in Jiangsu Province and the other in Shaanxi Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,798 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 87 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.