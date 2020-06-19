Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,864, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the four imported cases, three were reported in Guangdong Province and one in Gansu Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,773 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 91 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.