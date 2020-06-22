Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,876, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, one in Tianjin, and one in Liaoning, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,787 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 89 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.