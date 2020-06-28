Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Sunday it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, including 14 domestically transmitted and three imported ones.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, according to the commission.

On Saturday, seven people were discharged from hospital after recovery, and one new suspected case was reported in Beijing.

As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,500, including 415 patients who were still being treated, with eight in severe condition.

Altogether 78,451 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,902 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,816 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were eight cases suspected of having been infected with the virus by Saturday.

According to the commission, 7,445 close contacts were still under medical observation after 692 people were discharged from medical observation Saturday.

Also on Saturday, seven new asymptomatic cases, including four from overseas, were reported on the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases. Five asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 106 asymptomatic cases, including 66 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,197 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 447 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,095 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 435 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.