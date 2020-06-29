Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:02, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported five new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,907, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the five imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan Province, one in Liaoning Province and one in Shanghai, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,823 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

