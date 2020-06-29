Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported five new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,907, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the five imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan Province, one in Liaoning Province and one in Shanghai, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,823 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.