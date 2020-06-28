Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,902, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the three imported cases, one was reported in Shanghai Municipality, one in Shaanxi Province and the other in Gansu Province, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,816 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.