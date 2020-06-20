Chinese mainland reports 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, of whom 23 were domestically transmitted and four were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 cases were reported in Beijing and one in Hebei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Friday, according to the commission.

On Friday, 12 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and four new suspected cases were reported in Beijing.

As of Friday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,352, including 308 patients who were still being treated, with 13 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,410 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,868 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,785 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 83 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were 11 cases suspected of having been infected with the virus by Friday.

According to the commission, 6,023 close contacts were still under medical observation after 232 people were discharged from medical observation Friday.

Also on Friday, seven new asymptomatic cases, including five from overseas, were reported on the mainland. No asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases. Nine asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 108 asymptomatic cases, including 57 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 1,127 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 446 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,074 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 434 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.