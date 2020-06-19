Chinese community donates medical, food supplies for Ghana's COVID-19 fight

ACCRA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community and Chinese embassy in Ghana on Thursday donated assorted medical and food supplies to the University of Ghana Medical Center in a bid to support Ghana's fight against COVID-19.

The supplies included 15 ventilators with 60 nasal masks, 20,000 medical masks, 120 protective suits, 100 medical goggles, in addition to some dairy and cereal products.

Presenting the items, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana Wang Shiting acknowledged Ghana's support for China.

"In the face of COVID-19, China and Ghana, as well as China and Africa have withstood the test of a severe challenge and offered mutual support and fought shoulder-to-shoulder with each other," Wang said.

He said there was a need for continued commitment to the collaborative fight against the pandemic, pledging China's preparedness to continue supporting African countries through the provision of expert teams and supplies, as well as facilitating Africa's procurement of medical supplies in China.

The deputy minister for health Bernard Okoe-Boye expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their continued support to Ghana in the fight against the pandemic.

The Chinese community made a donation on Wednesday to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, which is another COVID-19 treatment center in the capital.