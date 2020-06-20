12 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

There were 308 patients still being treated, including 13 cases in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,410 patients had been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 83,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease.