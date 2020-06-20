JOHANNESBURG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's ruling party African National Congress (ANC) on Friday welcomed the extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 as progressive, saying it reinforced international solidarity and multilateralism.

"The breadth and depth of the Summit in terms of the broad of high level participation, and areas of cooperation that were discussed, turned out to be truly unique and progressive," said ANC in a statement.

"That is an indication that the serious challenges of the coronavirus pandemic lead us into an era of renewed and deepened international cooperation and multilateralism that bodes well not only for China-Africa relations, but indeed for international solidarity and cooperation throughout the world."

ANC welcomed China's demonstrated and extraordinary cooperation with, and support for African in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, as concrete steps to deliver on the commitment that China made to Africa at the FACOC Beijing summit, with regards to its longstanding friendship with Africa.

"We applaud China's commitment to work with the global community to give greater support to those African countries that are hardest hit by the coronavirus, and are under heavy financial stress, by such means as further extending the period of debt suspension, " read the statement.

ANC said it appreciated decisive steps that Chinese government took, "together with China's calls on the international community, especially developed countries and international financial institutions, to take concrete measures to ease the debt burden of African countries."

ANC commended China for containing the COVID-19 and its timely sharing the information with WHO in an open, transparent and responsible manner, which bought precious time for the rest of the world.

"This Summit charts the way forward to explore with global partners trilateral of multilateral cooperation in Africa in a way that is active, open and inclusive, and based on respect for African countries' wishes. We are confident that this is indeed the only way forward to facilitate an early victory against COVID-19 pandemic, and for the faster development of Africa," it said.