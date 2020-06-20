Expert hails China-Africa partnership to combat COVID-19

KIEV, June 19 (Xinhua) -- An expert has spoken highly about the convening of the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 on Wednesday and hailed China's commitment to supporting Africa's efforts to combat the virus.

Speaking to Xinhua on Thursday, Aleksey Koval, member of the Board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists, said China's assistance is important for those countries in Africa that cannot cope with COVID-19 epidemic due to financial and economic difficulties.

"For me, the main results of the summit was that China reaffirmed its commitment to help African countries, promised to review their debt obligations and expressed its intention to continue to provide medical supplies to African countries. Among all the major countries in the world, China is now the leader in humanitarian assistance to Africa," said Koval.

The China expert also hailed the partnership forged between China and Africa in other areas.

"Cooperation between China and the African continent is mutually beneficial. China has invested heavily in infrastructure projects, agriculture and security in Africa. At the same time, Africa exports rare earth metals and minerals which China needs. This is beneficial for the development of the Chinese economy, especially in the field of high technology," underlined Koval.

China has so far sent medical supplies to over 50 African countries and the African Union, dispatched medical experts to the continent, and held several video conferences to share its anti-epidemic experience.

China will offer more assistance to African countries in the fight against COVID-19, and continue to do all in its power to offer support, according to the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released earlier this month by China's State Council Information Office.