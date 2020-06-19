Chinese experts share COVID-19 control experience with Italian counterparts

YINCHUAN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Experts from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Italy held a video conference Wednesday on COVID-19 prevention and control, with local medics in Ningxia sharing China's experience and anti-epidemic measures with their Italian counterparts.

The conference brought together experts from the general hospital of Ningxia Medical University and ASL Roma 1, a local health authority in the Italian capital city.

Chinese experts gave a detailed introduction to the prevention-and-control measures used in hospitals, with an emphasis on crowd control, epidemiological investigations and the optimization of process management.

The two sides exchanged views in areas such as diagnostic methods, clinical treatment options and the impact of COVID-19 on patients with chronic diseases.

The conference provided valuable experience for the clinical diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 and the overall prevention and control of the epidemic in Italy, said Angelo Tanese, director of ASL Roma 1.

As of June 17, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy had exceeded 230,000. ASL Roma 1 is an important force in Italy's fight against the epidemic.