China's post-95s cultural relic restorer overcomes professional stereotype

People usually have a stereotype for culture relic restorers: white-haired old man sitting in front of the workbench, concentrating on the restoration of exquisite cultural relics; however, a 23-year-old handsome young Chinese man has overcome such a professional stereotype and is as good at his job as his older colleagues.

The young man's name is Zhao Bo, from Baoji city of northwest China's Shaanxi province. After graduating from Shaanxi Heritage Conservation College two years ago, he became a professional cultural relic restorer at the Institute of Archaeology, east China's Anhui province.

"My childhood friend's aunt was engaged in archaeological exploration. I have gradually fallen in love with this profession after knowing more about it," Zhao Bo recalled about the reason why he chose this career.

The restoration of cultural relics is a demanding job. However, for a skilled restorer like Zhao Bo, even if there is only a small piece of debris, he can restore the complete shape according to the shape of a fragment.

"Imagining that people can see the cultural relics that have been well restored by me in the museum, I will feel a strong sense of achievement. I will feel very pleased," said Zhao Bo.