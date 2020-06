Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2020 shows the view of Maozhou River in Shenzhen, south China''s Guangdong Province. Maozhou River used to be one of the most polluted rivers in Shenzhen. In recent four years, local authorities have devoted an accumulated value of 120 billion yuan (about 16.9 billion U.S. dollars) into the pollution treatment of heavily-polluted rivers in Shenzhen, which has led to the landscape enhancement at the surrounding areas. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)