Majority of Beijingers recognize city's air quality improvement

(Xinhua)    09:43, June 09, 2020

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 90 percent of Beijing residents consider the city's air quality improved in 2019, according to a recent survey result.

The survey, conducted by the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau and Tsingyan Research through both online and offline means, received 6,011 copies of valid questionnaires from 16 districts and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area.

The results showed that 94.1 percent of the public acknowledged the improvement of the city's air quality compared with 2018. More than 90 percent of the public thought the dust pollution was controlled, and 83.8 percent endorsed the city's river protection.

The public environmental awareness index reached 74.17 points, up by 3.65 from the previous year, according to the survey.

