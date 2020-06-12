Ordos sets up poverty alleviation embroidery workshop

Ordos in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region set up a poverty alleviation embroidery workshop in Taolaigaole village, Xini town of the city's Hanggin Banner on May 25.

Ji Musi, a teacher from Hanggin Banner Mongolian Middle School, and Meng Lianhua, a local police officer from the Banner's public security bureau, learned embroidery skills in their spare time in the autonomous region's capital city Hohhot and east China's Shanghai.

They have provided free embroidery training courses for over 20 poor local women, helping them learn patchwork, wool embroidery and sewing skills in order to increase their income.