Xi hails community volunteers' work during Ningxia tour

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to promote ethnic unity at Jinhuayuan community in Jinxing Township of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. Xi inspected Ningxia on Monday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

YINCHUAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, hailed community volunteers' work while visiting the Jinhuayuan community of Litong District in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Monday.

He was pleased to learn that an increasing number of local people had been participating in volunteer service.

Wang Lanhua, a 70-year-old volunteer of Hui ethnic group and a CPC member, said that a local volunteer service team was formed in 2005, with the number of its volunteers increasing from seven in the beginning to the current more than 60,000.

The success of socialism is achieved through hard work and requires concerted efforts of people of all ethnic groups, Xi said.

Xi urged volunteers to give full play to their role in this regard and expressed thanks for their efforts and contribution.