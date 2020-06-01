Xi: Children are key to nation's development

Children take part in a tug-of-war on Saturday in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, to mark International Children's Day, which falls on Monday. [Photo by Luo Jinglai/For China Daily]

President Xi Jinping called on children across the country on Sunday to study hard, firm up their ideals and beliefs, and train themselves to be both physically and mentally stronger to work to realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark while extending his greetings to children of all ethnic groups throughout the country ahead of International Children's Day, which falls on Monday.

Saying children nationwide have experienced a special period during the country's fight against COVID-19, Xi pointed out that they have also witnessed the great feats of the Chinese people standing united and rising to challenges.

The children have followed the call of the Party and the government to support the anti-epidemic efforts with their concrete actions, demonstrating their fine spirit, Xi said.

He stressed that if China's young people are vigorous, the nation is prosperous. He described children today as witnesses to the realization of the country's first centenary goal as well as a new force in achieving the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country.

China has set two centenary goals. The first is to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all aspects by the time the CPC celebrates its centenary in 2021, and the second is to build China into a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious by the time the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049.

Xi urged Party committees and governments at all levels, as well as society, to care for children and create favorable conditions for their growth.

Xi has always attached great importance to work related to children and paid a lot of attention to their upbringing. Since becoming general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, he has sent his greetings to children across the country every year ahead of International Children's Day.