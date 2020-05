BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged the young Chinese to hold firm convictions and develop genuine skills to devote themselves to the great cause of building a great country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement on Sunday when sending greetings to the young people across the country ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4.