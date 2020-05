Children from Hejiazhuang primary school paint in Hejiazhuang Village of Wangba Township in Kangxian County, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 30, 2020. Staff of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. came to Hejiazhuang Village, their long-term poverty alleviation target village, carrying out fun activities with the children of Hejiazhuang primary school and Hejiazhuang kindergarten, to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)