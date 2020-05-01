Xi's article on poverty alleviation to be published

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on poverty alleviation will be published Friday by the Qiushi Journal.

The article is a speech made by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a symposium on poverty alleviation.

Carrying out targeted poverty alleviation is of great significance to building a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule, the article says.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has been leading the fight against poverty in full swing and has achieved the best results in China's history of poverty reduction, says the article.

The poverty eradication efforts have reached unprecedented levels in terms of their intensity, scale and impact, writing a new chapter in humanity's history of fighting poverty, it says.

The article cites six aspects of important experiences including upholding the Party leadership, targeted strategies, and social mobilization. It also demands full recognition of the difficulties and challenges in the battle against poverty and preparedness to respond to and overcome them.

With the fight against poverty completed with success on schedule, absolute poverty, a problem that has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years, will be resolved historically in our generation, the article says.