Chairpersons of NPC Standing Committee meet to study Xi's discourses at annual session

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Monday held a chairpersons' meeting to study and implement General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping's discourses made during NPC's annual session and the spirit of the session that concluded Thursday.

The meeting also deliberated main tasks of the NPC Standing Committee in 2020 and its revised work plans on legislation, supervision and deputies.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Xi's discourses provided guidance for the Party and the country in implementing the spirit of the top legislature's annual session and carrying out work in the current and next periods, according to the meeting.

The meeting called for efforts to resolutely implement the "people first" principle put forward by Xi, focus on the targets, tasks and general requirements of the Party's and the country's work for this year, and contribute to winning the fight against poverty and completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

With its legislative function, the NPC Standing Committee will help advance the reform of the system for disease prevention and control as well as develop the public health system, while upholding and improving the people's congress system.

The priority of the work of the NPC Standing Committee in the next phase is to fully and faithfully implement Xi's important discourses and guiding principles in all aspects of the people's congress work, the meeting stressed.