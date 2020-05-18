China's top legislature proposes to adjust agenda of standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The chairpersons' meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, proposed on Sunday to adjust the agenda of the upcoming standing committee session.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the chairpersons' meeting.

In addition to previous items on the agenda, the chairpersons' meeting suggested that the 18th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, scheduled for May 18, deliberate a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies and review appointments and dismissals, said a statement issued after Sunday's meeting.

A key task of the session on May 18 is to make preparations for the upcoming annual session of the NPC, which will begin in Beijing on May 22.