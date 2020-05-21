Anti-coronavirus preparations put in place at hotel for NPC deputies

Exterior of the Beijing Hotel.

Anti-coronavirus preparations have been put in place at the Beijing Hotel where deputies to the National People’s Congress will be staying later this week.

The hotel has set up temperature and security checkpoints at the entrance, along with anti-epidemic personnel and nucleic acid testing sampling points. The hotel has also set up disinfection supplies and some anti-epidemic measures in the elevators.

The 13th National People's Congress will open its third session in Beijing on May 22.