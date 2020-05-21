Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

Anti-coronavirus preparations put in place at hotel for NPC deputies

(People's Daily Online)    11:00, May 21, 2020

Exterior of the Beijing Hotel.

Anti-coronavirus preparations have been put in place at the Beijing Hotel where deputies to the National People’s Congress will be staying later this week.

The hotel has set up temperature and security checkpoints at the entrance, along with anti-epidemic personnel and nucleic acid testing sampling points. The hotel has also set up disinfection supplies and some anti-epidemic measures in the elevators.

The 13th National People's Congress will open its third session in Beijing on May 22.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York