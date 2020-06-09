Xi inspects northwest China's Ningxia

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to promote ethnic unity at Jinhuayuan community in Jinxing Township of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. Xi inspected Ningxia on Monday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

YINCHUAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

On Monday afternoon, Xi visited a village, a section of the Yellow River, and a residential community in the city of Wuzhong to learn about efforts to advance poverty alleviation, strengthen ecological protection of the Yellow River, and promote ethnic unity.

The village of Hongde, which Xi visited, has a population of 7,013. It shook off poverty in 2019 through the development of farming and husbandry while providing training to locals to help them secure skilled jobs outside the village. A cardboard packaging workshop was also set up in the village to offer stable local jobs.

Monday marked the fourth time Xi visited the Yellow River in less than a year. The 5,464-kilometer-long river is considered the cradle of the Chinese nation.

The Jinhuayuan community Xi visited is a national model community of ethnic unity. About 45 percent of its 13,850 residents are ethnic minorities.