Chinese companies go all out to aid foreign countries amid pandemic

Chinese companies have been assisting foreign countries by either donating or exporting medical supplies to them to help combat the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Workers make masks in a medical supply company in De’an county, Jiangxi province. (Photo/People’s Daily)

China Railway Group Limited, a Chinese construction company, donated 320,000 medical masks to Hungarian State Railways, Hungary’s national railway company, as well as relevant government departments and Hungarian partners.

"I'd like to thank our Chinese friend for such a precious gift at the crucial moment," said Robert Homolya, president of Hungarian State Railways.

"We have always adhered to the value of a community of shared future for all mankind and believe that as long as people around the world stick together, we will surely defeat the virus," said a representative of the donation team.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, China has donated medical supplies to over 150 countries and international organizations, thanks to the efforts of companies, government departments, associations and public service organizations, among others.

Many Chinese companies have also worked to expand production capacity in order to produce as many as medical supplies as possible amid the outbreak.

Hubei Huaqiang High Tech Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of medicinal packing material in China, put into operation its first production line for medical masks on March 2. It has since managed to open up seven production lines despite the difficulties involved in purchasing equipment and raw material and bringing employees back to work.

By April 30, the company had exported 1.3 million KN95 masks and 650,000 disposable masks to countries including Spain, Canada, Germany and Japan.

From March 1 to May 16, China exported medical supplies worth 134.4 billion yuan, mainly to the U.S., Germany, Japan, France and Italy, according to the General Administration of Customs.

China has completely opened up channels for other countries to purchase anti-pandemic materials, said Li Xingqian, director of the foreign trade department of the Ministry of Commerce, adding that China is trying its best to send supplies to countries and regions in need so that peopl