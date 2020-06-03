Fourth batch of humanitarian medical aid from China arrives in Belarus

MINSK, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A fourth batch of Chinese humanitarian medical aid sent to Belarus arrived Tuesday, on board a military aircraft belonging to the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The 22 tons of cargo included non-contact thermometers, protective equipment, oxygen concentrators, test systems, and other medical products.

More than 100 tons of humanitarian aid from China have now been delivered to Belarus on four flights.

Regions of the country struggling with COVID-19 will be given first priority to the aid, the country's healthcare ministry said.