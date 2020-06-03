China's Guangzhou to host international anti-epidemic supplies expo

GUANGZHOU, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou will host an international expo featuring anti-epidemic supplies on June 10, the municipal government said on Tuesday.

The expo has attracted more than 400 enterprises, as well as 65 consulates and 30 foreign commerce groups based in Guangzhou, said Yang Yong, director of the Guangzhou branch of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

So far, more than 5,000 visitors, most of them potential buyers, have signed up for the event, the first off-line exhibition to be hosted in Guangzhou since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The expo will set up 850 booths in four exhibition halls, with a total exhibition area of about 36,000 square meters.

Organizers will assist foreign buyers with customs clearance and delivery of anti-epidemic supplies, taking advantage of an international distribution center located in Guangzhou's Nansha free-trade zone.

The expo will also feature live streaming events in which participants of the expo will share their experiences of fighting the epidemic.