China to continue supporting Indonesia in its fight against COVID-19: ambassador

JAKARTA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian said on Tuesday that China stands ready to continue supporting Indonesia in its fight against COVID-19.

Xiao made the remarks here at a video press conference. The Chinese ambassador said that China and Indonesia are good neighbors who can always rely on each other in difficult times.

Since the epidemic broke out, the two countries have provided medical supplies and support to each other at the earliest possible time, Xiao said.

The assistance and support from China were provided to various sectors of Indonesia via channels including political parties, regional governments and companies, Xiao said.

The Chinese ambassador noted that the joint efforts made by the two countries in their fight against COVID-19 have fully demonstrated the deep friendship between the two countries.

China is willing to promote relevant departments and enterprises of the two countries to discuss cooperation in vaccine research and development, anti-viral drugs, testing technology and production of medical equipment, Xiao said.

And China is also willing to further deepen communication and cooperation between the two countries within multilateral frameworks to support international cooperation against COVID-19 and maintain global public health security, Xiao added.

In the video press conference, the Chinese ambassador spoke highly of Indonesian government's efforts in fighting the COVID-19, saying that China firmly believes Indonesia will overcome the epidemic at an early date.