Hand-made Pu'er tea produced by farmers in Yunnan popular in market

(Xinhua)    13:47, May 31, 2020

A local tea farmer dries tea leaves in Laobanzhang Village of Menghai County in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 30, 2020. Menghai County is a famous Pu'er tea growing area with a long history of tea planting, making, using, drinking and trading. In Laobanzhang Village of Menghai County, some local tea farmers inherit and retain the traditional hand-made tea techniques. The hand-made tea produced by local farmers is popular in the market. (Xinhua/Wu Han)


