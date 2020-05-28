Observer: HK national security legislation the only way to end chaos

The Chinese central government's decision to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security is a necessary move to better maintain the principle of "one country, two systems," and help the city escape chaos.

Hong Kong has suffered enough from violent protests as lives and social order have been seriously disrupted by rioters and separatists. Hong Kong would be pushed to the brink of destruction if no necessary legal actions were taken.

More and more Hong Kong residents have realized that the HK national security legislation is the only way to save the "Pearl of the Orient," and they have demonstrated resolution and strong will to support the legislation.

Four primary real estate agents in Hong Kong have recently announced their support for the legislation, saying that it will bring a safer and more stable social environment which will safeguard future investment.

The Hong Kong Association of Banks said in its statement that the move would boost investor confidence and inject fresh momentum into Hong Kong’s industries.

Over the past three days, thousands of street stands have been set up across Hong Kong to collect public signatures, according to the organizer - United Front Supporting National Security Legislation.

In addition, more than 1.1 million Hong Kong residents, including several Hong Kong senior officials, have signed the petition online and in the street.

Those facts showed that it has become a consensus among local residents that national security is the premise for Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

The facts prove that those who want to threaten national security will be doomed to fail. In recent days, some rioters have tried to incite violence online to attack the legislation and the National Anthem Bill.

They wanted to instigate protesters to besiege the Legislative Council and cause major traffic blockages. However, they were disappointed because only a few people responded to their tactics.

Those same rioters plan to intimidate Hong Kong residents with violence, threaten local government with chaos, and incite more people to participate in their conspiracy. But they underestimate the central government's resolution and miscalculate Hong Kong residents' desire for stability and prosperity.

Their failure is a mirror that reflects how the HK national security legislation is supported by local residents.

Why are people not so easily confused by the tricks of "scramble speculators" anymore? Since the start of the "Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill” movement, and with the encouragement of the opposition, violence has been all over the streets of Hong Kong with escalating intensity.

The proliferation of local terrorism has brought enormous concerns to citizens and damaged the community. What’s more, it has destroyed the rule of law, the basis for the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Without eliminating the "black violence" Hong Kong will never enjoy peace.

The purpose of Hong Kong ’s national security legislation launched by the central government is to restore order in Hong Kong and eradicate conditions that endanger national security and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

To get out of the trap of violence and abandon the notion of confrontation, it is necessary for common sense to prevail and to build consensus. Without national security, what guarantees "one country, two systems?"

Without stability, what guarantees prosperity of Hong Kong? Without the rule of law, what guarantees rights and freedom?

The rampage of the "black violence" has pushed Hong Kong to the edge of a cliff.

With continued indulgence in acts of splitting the country, subverting the regime, terrorism and external interference, the foundation that several generations have established will eventually be ruined and Hong Kong’s future will be buried.

More actions are needed to thoroughly eliminate the roots of violence and the hotbed of "Hong Kong's independence."

Hong Kong's future shall be safeguarded by everyone involved. Anyone who wishes to see a brighter future for Hong Kong shall support the HK national security legislation.