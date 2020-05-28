National security legislation to consolidate Hong Kong's status of int'l financial hub: Hong Kong business leaders

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Business leaders in Hong Kong have voiced their support for the national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), saying it will protect Hong Kong residents' safety, ensure a stable business environment and consolidate Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub.

Li Ka-shing, senior advisor of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, said in response to media enquiry on Wednesday that any country has the right and responsibility to safeguard its own national security, and the national security legislation for the HKSAR by the national legislature will help ease the central government's worries about Hong Kong and play a positive role in Hong Kong's long-term stability and development.

He noted that the HKSAR government is duty-bound to consolidate the confidence of Hong Kong people in "one country, two systems" and strengthen the trust of the international community.

Li's elder son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, chairman of CK Hutchison, said earlier that Hong Kong is currently in an atmosphere of political turmoil and uncertain business environment, and the national security legislation can stabilize the situation in Hong Kong and restore normal social and economic activities.

Henry Cheng Kar-shun, chairman of New World Development Company Limited, said he believes the legislation will foster a more peaceful business environment and social climate in Hong Kong.

Peter Lee Ka-kit, chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited, said Hong Kong's prosperity and development can not be guaranteed if it loses peace and stability.

Hong Kong's top priority is to secure employment and people's livelihood, revitalize the economy, stimulate consumption and protect the market. All these can only be achieved when national security and social stability in Hong Kong are guaranteed, he pointed out.

Describing national security as an important cornerstone for the enduring growth of the cause of "one country, two systems", Raymond Kwok Ping-luen, chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties, said the national security legislation can effectively foster a stable and orderly investment, business and social environment in Hong Kong, thus protecting the interests of the vast majority of Hong Kong residents and consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub.

Swire Group said in a statement on Wednesday that Hong Kong, as a special administrative region of China, needs a sound legal framework for safeguarding national security, which is an essential element of "one country, two systems".

"We believe that the enactment of the national security legislation will contribute to the long-term development of Hong Kong as a world-class business and financial center," it said.