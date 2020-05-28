National security law essential for HK's prosperity: Cambodian deputy PM

PHNOM PENH, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia fully supports China to advance its national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as it is essential for Hong Kong's security, stability and prosperity, Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong has said.

A draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as its long-term prosperity and stability is under deliberation at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, being held in Beijing.

In an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday, Namhong said people around the world had observed that the protests in Hong Kong last year were not peaceful, but "a revolt aiming to secede."

"So what country, what government can accept this intended secession," he said, adding that those violent activities seriously affected Hong Kong's role as an economic and financial hub as well as the peaceful life of the people living there.

"Hong Kong is a part of Chinese territory. I think that the NPC, acting under China's Constitution, has full legal rights to legislate to safeguard national territorial integrity and national security throughout its territory," he said.

It serves the interests of the peaceful life of Hong Kong people as well as the local social and economic development, he added.

"Therefore, Cambodia fully supports this security law for Hong Kong without foreign intervention," he said.