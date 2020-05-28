Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft decision on Hong Kong national security legislation

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers deliberating a draft decision on national security legislation for Hong Kong agreed that it is a major move that will help safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

The draft decision of the National People's Congress (NPC) on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security is being deliberated at the third session of the 13th NPC.

Lawmakers pledged to demonstrate the Chinese people's resolve and determination through their deliberations and voting on the draft decision.

Meng Qinghai, deputy head of China Association for Science and Technology, said it is imperative and pressing to establish and improve such a system and enforcement mechanisms.

Long Zhuangwei, vice chairman of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee of the NPC, said the decision, to be followed by the legislation of the NPC Standing Committee, aims to plug Hong Kong's legal loopholes concerning national security.

Bai Chunli, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the legislative move is completely reasonable and legitimate as it conforms with China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and will help consolidate the legal, social and political foundations for "one country, two systems."

"It will certainly win the support of all Chinese people," Bai said.

Yu Xiaoming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress, said the move safeguards the HKSAR's constitutional order set by China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

Jia Yu, procurator-general of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Procuratorate, said strengthened national security will provide a solid foundation for Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Cally Kwong Mei-wan, an NPC deputy from Hong Kong, said after the adoption of the decision, Hong Kong still has to complete the national security legislation requirement stipulated by Article 23 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR at an early date.

She said after returning to Hong Kong, she will actively communicate the decision's legislative purpose to the Hong Kong public and spare no effort to safeguard national security and development interests.

Han Xiaowu, vice chairman of the Supervisory and Judicial Affairs Committee of the NPC, proposed fast-tracking the national security legislation after the adoption of the decision.